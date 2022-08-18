RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.81

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €38.81 ($39.60) and traded as high as €43.08 ($43.96). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €42.38 ($43.24), with a volume of 1,438,785 shares traded.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.86.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

