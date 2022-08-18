RWWM Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

RWWM Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,813 shares during the period. Wabash National comprises about 0.8% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $892.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

