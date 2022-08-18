SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 153.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $4,613.05 and $7.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00144037 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009011 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

