Saito (SAITO) Hits Market Cap of $12.95 Million

Saito (SAITO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Saito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Saito has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Saito has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $281,166.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00739911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Saito Coin Profile
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
