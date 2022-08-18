Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Samsara Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of IOT opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,111,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Samsara by 64.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Samsara by 2.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

