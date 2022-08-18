San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

