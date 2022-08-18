San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $129.46 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,052 shares of company stock valued at $75,489,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

