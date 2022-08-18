San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 884 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Bank of Marin boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

