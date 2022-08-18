Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.02.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.74. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.