Savix Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Savix has a market capitalization of $61,267.35 and approximately $73.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Savix has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00067990 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 161,005 coins and its circulating supply is 67,989 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

