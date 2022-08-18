SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.88.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $346.77 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.40 and a 200-day moving average of $330.27.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.