SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCM stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

