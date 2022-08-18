Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 462,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 6,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,124. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.