Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,418,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,512. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

