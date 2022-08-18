Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.13. 2,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,522. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

