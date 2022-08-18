Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.46. 32,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,632. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15.

