Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 359.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 78,218 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

