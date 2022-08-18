Scotiabank Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.95.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 1.1 %
TSE:APR.UN traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,717. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.73.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
