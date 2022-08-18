Scotiabank Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.95.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE:APR.UN traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,717. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.73.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.