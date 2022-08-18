ScPrime Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. ScPrime has a market cap of $10.88 million and $4,187.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004139 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,850,913 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

