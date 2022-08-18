Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $278,990.58 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.