Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $278,990.58 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Seagen Price Performance
Shares of SGEN opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
