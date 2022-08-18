Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Seagen by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

SGEN stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.05. 2,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,092. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,972 shares of company stock worth $9,668,243. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

