Searle & CO. Acquires 11,200 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Searle & CO. lifted its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,640,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 49,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the period.

PLBY Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

