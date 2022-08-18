Searle & CO. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Searle & CO. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.6% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $195.93 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.76. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.