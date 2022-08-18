Searle & CO. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NYSE NKE opened at $117.04 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $183.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $121.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

