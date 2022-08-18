Searle & CO. Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $428.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

