Searle & CO. Sells 14,500 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Searle & CO. cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.