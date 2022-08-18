Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 937.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.4% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,248 shares of company stock worth $2,976,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

