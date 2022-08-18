Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,707,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in AbbVie by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.25. 24,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,892. The company has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

