Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.