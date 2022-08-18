ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.0% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.79 on Thursday, reaching $482.97. 10,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.