ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Stock Performance

SREV stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. ServiceSource International has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,027,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2.9% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,437,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

