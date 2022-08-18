SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SFL has a payout ratio of 96.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect SFL to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.9%.

NYSE SFL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 969,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,584. SFL has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 30.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

