SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

SFL Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SFL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,595. SFL has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of SFL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 89.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

