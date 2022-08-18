Shardus Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Shardus has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges. Shardus has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $16,598.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00479823 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.25 or 0.01933122 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001821 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00238556 BTC.

About Shardus

Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

