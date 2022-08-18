Shardus Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Shardus has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges. Shardus has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $16,598.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00479823 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.25 or 0.01933122 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001821 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00238556 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.