Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,943,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,071 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of Shaw Communications worth $246,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 78.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,010,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,340,000 after acquiring an additional 229,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

SJR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.40%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

