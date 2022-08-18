SHIELD Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $83,937.07 and $17.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.99 or 0.07995505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00172438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00260997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00696590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00569264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001004 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005156 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.