SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 5,463 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $94,455.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,557.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 391,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 85.0% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 921,670 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

