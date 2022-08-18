SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,475 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $60,082.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

See Also

