Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.70. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 3,310 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.