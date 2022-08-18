Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$12.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.19.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Further Reading

