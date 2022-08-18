Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.80

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 27168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $732,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $2,165,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 63,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.