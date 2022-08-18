Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $146,700.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.38. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 89,864 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

