Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.91

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Sino Land Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.