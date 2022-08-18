Sio Capital Management LLC Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sio Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 5.2% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.53. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

