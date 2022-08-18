Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 222,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,089. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after buying an additional 582,173 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,242,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after buying an additional 504,522 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,572,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.