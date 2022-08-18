Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.69. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

