SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given New C$33.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

CWYUF opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.08.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

