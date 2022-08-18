Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 3,276 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32.
- On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $21,945.66.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38.
Snap Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 286,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,894,864. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
