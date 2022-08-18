Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 3,276 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32.

On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $21,945.66.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 286,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,894,864. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

