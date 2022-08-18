Snowball (SNOB) Price Down 38.2% This Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $197,477.29 and $200.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00035956 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,130,486 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Buying and Selling Snowball
