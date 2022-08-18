Sociall (SCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,885.71

Sociall (SCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Sociall has traded down 4% against the dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $58,885.71 and $2.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,487.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004282 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070403 BTC.

Sociall is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

